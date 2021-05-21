Preston Klassen Acquires 20,547 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

