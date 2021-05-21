Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

