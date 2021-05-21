Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit