Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $178,143.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,303,253 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

