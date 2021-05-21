Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.54. 1,088,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Primo Water has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 954,255 shares of company stock valued at $16,383,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

