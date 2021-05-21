Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

