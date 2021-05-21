Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $37.31 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xylem were worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

