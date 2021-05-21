Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

