Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $73.38 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $458.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $270.51 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

