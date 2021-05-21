Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

