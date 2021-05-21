Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 16,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $33,785,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $435.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $436.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

