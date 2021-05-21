Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $225.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

