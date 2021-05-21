Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 177 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

HON opened at $222.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $210.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

