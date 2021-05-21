Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Truist from $269.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.29 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $181.76 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,008,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $23,575,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

