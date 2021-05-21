Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0004 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $15,409.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00885733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

