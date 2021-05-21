Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $29.75. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 55,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

