Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issued By SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.91) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of ITOS opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

