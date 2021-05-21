Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

NA opened at C$93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.44. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$52.17 and a 12-month high of C$93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

