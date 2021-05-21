Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

