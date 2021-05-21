Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report released on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

