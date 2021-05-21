Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KWR opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $162.28 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

