Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.09 million.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE SMT opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$674.96 million and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

