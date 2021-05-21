Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

SMTS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SMTS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

