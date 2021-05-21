Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

