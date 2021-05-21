Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GES stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

