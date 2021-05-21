Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72.
In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
