Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

