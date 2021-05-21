QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Up 0.6%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 7,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 89,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

About QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

