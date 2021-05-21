QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.37 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.
Shares of QIWI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97. QIWI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 64.74%.
QIWI Company Profile
Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.
