QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.37 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Shares of QIWI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97. QIWI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

