qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

