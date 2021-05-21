QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 281,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,565. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

