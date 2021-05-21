Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,410 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. 603,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

