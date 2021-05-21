Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,288 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

