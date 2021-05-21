Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

