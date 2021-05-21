R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 9,505 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $618,680.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $548,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $421,629.50.

On Monday, March 15th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.