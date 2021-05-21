RAI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $52.97 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. RAI Finance has a market cap of $52.97 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00393827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00206808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.00885270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029402 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,393,050 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

