Raise Price Hits $0.0076 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $111,892.27 and approximately $56.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.01055136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.44 or 0.09476081 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

