Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells $354,845.28 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 5,244,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

