Ray Parkinson Sells 1,343 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ray Parkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.