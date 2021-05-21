Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$17.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

