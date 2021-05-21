Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

