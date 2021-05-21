RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.31. 57,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Truist increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

