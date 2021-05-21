RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Down 11.7%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.96. Approximately 2,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.