RDA Financial Network Takes $229,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.