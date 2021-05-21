Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.15. 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

