Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 26th (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 26th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $22.75 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

