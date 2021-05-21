Redt Energy (LON:RED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.50

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72). Redt Energy shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 8,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £499.41 million and a PE ratio of -43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.50.

About Redt Energy (LON:RED)

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

