Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $524.90 million and approximately $72.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

