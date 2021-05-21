renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.50 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. renBTC has a market capitalization of $418.83 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $35,958.90 or 1.00084076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00974694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.72 or 0.08930803 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,648 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

