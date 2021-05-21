Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

RPHM stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit