Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Issues Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

RPHM stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.