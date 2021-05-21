Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $132,063.10 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 382,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

