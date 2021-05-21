Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

