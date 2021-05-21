Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit